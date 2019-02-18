Overview

Dr. Ramon Solis Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They completed their residency with Combined Internal Medicine & Pediatrics|Hermann Hospital Houston Tx



Dr. Solis Jr works at MDVIP - Katy, Texas in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.