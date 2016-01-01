Dr. Sy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramon Sy, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramon Sy, MD
Dr. Ramon Sy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Sy works at
Dr. Sy's Office Locations
Ramon K. Sy M.d. Inc.1314 S King St Ste 503, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 596-2477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramon Sy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1831150622
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Sy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sy has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.