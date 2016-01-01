Overview of Dr. Ramon Sy, MD

Dr. Ramon Sy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Sy works at RAMON K SY INCORPORATED in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.