Overview of Dr. Ramon Ungab, MD

Dr. Ramon Ungab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Ungab works at Verzosa Ungab Internal Medicine in Bartlett, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.