Dr. Ramon Valderrama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramon Valderrama, MD
Dr. Ramon Valderrama, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Concepcion, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Valderrama's Office Locations
Dr. Ramon Valderrama M.d. PC30 E 60th St Ste 901, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 319-1929
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mom was referred by her PCP. He couldn’t be any more thorough, and caring. He put my mom at ease with his great humor. Anyone looking for a Dr to check for early onset dementia shouldn’t hesitate.
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1922104215
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- Hosp Grant-U Concepcion
- Universidad De Concepcion, Facultad De Medicina
- Universidad De Concepcion
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valderrama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valderrama accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valderrama has seen patients for Vertigo, Myelopathy and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valderrama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valderrama speaks French and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Valderrama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valderrama.
