Overview of Dr. Ramon Valderrama, MD

Dr. Ramon Valderrama, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Concepcion, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Valderrama works at RAMON VALDERRAMA MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Myelopathy and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.