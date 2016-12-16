See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (35)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Behshad works at Des Peres Medical Arts Pavilion II in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrea Garrett, MD
Dr. Andrea Garrett, MD
4.3 (195)
View Profile
Dr. Nicholas Uffelmann, MD
Dr. Nicholas Uffelmann, MD
4.9 (138)
View Profile
Dr. Amy Schutte, MD
Dr. Amy Schutte, MD
4.9 (106)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Des Peres Medical Arts Pavilion II
    2315 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-9711
  2. 2
    Center for Specialized Medicine
    1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-9711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
  • Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Behshad?

    Dec 16, 2016
    I saw Dr. Behshad after I spent 5+ years seeing my family doctor to heal the sores from my cheek and ear. She informed me that since this was going on for over 5 years, it was going to be difficult to remove all the affected cells. She performed Mohs Surgery on both areas. It took one day for my ear and the next day for my cheek. Both required skin graphs to repair the areas. After 1 week for my cheek, and another week for my ear, both areas were completely healed with no recurrence. 5+ Stars
    Mike in Sullivan, MO — Dec 16, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Behshad to family and friends

    Dr. Behshad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Behshad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD.

    About Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124223011
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MOHS Micro Surg
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Case Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Res U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behshad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Behshad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Behshad works at Des Peres Medical Arts Pavilion II in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Behshad’s profile.

    Dr. Behshad has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behshad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Behshad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behshad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behshad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behshad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ramona Behshad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.