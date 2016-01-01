Dr. Ramona Mehrinfar-Zadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrinfar-Zadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramona Mehrinfar-Zadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramona Mehrinfar-Zadeh, MD
Dr. Ramona Mehrinfar-Zadeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Mehrinfar-Zadeh works at
Dr. Mehrinfar-Zadeh's Office Locations
-
1
Norton Eacrett & Associates Physical Therapy PC2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 102, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 900-1871
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ramona Mehrinfar-Zadeh, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194917120
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
