Overview of Dr. Ramona Mehrinfar-Zadeh, MD

Dr. Ramona Mehrinfar-Zadeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Mehrinfar-Zadeh works at Burbank - Primary & Specialty Care in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.