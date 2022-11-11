Overview of Dr. Ramona Mihu, MD

Dr. Ramona Mihu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mihu works at Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.