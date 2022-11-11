See All Rheumatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ramona Mihu, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (66)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramona Mihu, MD

Dr. Ramona Mihu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mihu works at Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mihu's Office Locations

    Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4891

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ramona Mihu, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154614592
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Residency
    • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramona Mihu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mihu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mihu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mihu works at Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mihu’s profile.

    Dr. Mihu has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mihu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

