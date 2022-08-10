Dr. Ramona Pungan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pungan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramona Pungan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramona Pungan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Pungan works at
Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Burien16045 1st Ave S # 11, Burien, WA 98148 Directions
Franciscan Medical Group16110 8th Ave SW Ste A2, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pungan?
I've been seeing Dr. Pungan for Type 2 Diabetes for several years and I am perfectly satisfied with her level of care. At no time have I found her to be other than intensely interested in my treatment and welfare. I have never had to wait for an excessive period, though I suspect if I had it would be because of a critical issue with another patient. She is thoroughly professional.
About Dr. Ramona Pungan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- Female
- 1497776769
Education & Certifications
- Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pungan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pungan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pungan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pungan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pungan has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pungan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pungan speaks Romanian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pungan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pungan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pungan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pungan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.