Overview

Dr. Ramona Pungan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Pungan works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Burien in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.