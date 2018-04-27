Dr. Ramona Raj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramona Raj, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramona Raj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Raj works at
Locations
North Dallas Endocrinology P.A.4221 Medical Pkwy Ste 500, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 899-2271
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raj patiently listens to your problems and provides accurate diagnosis. She is courteous and professional. Her staff is also helpful.
About Dr. Ramona Raj, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952504524
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hospitals
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Raj has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Raj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raj.
