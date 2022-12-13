Overview

Dr. Ramona Rajapakse, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital



Dr. Rajapakse works at Mather Gastroenterology in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.