Dr. Ramona Rajapakse, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Ramona Rajapakse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramona Rajapakse, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Rajapakse works at
Locations
1
New York Pulmonary Consultants70 N Country Rd Ste 101, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 978-7700
2
East Setauket Office3 Technology Dr Ste 300, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-5220
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been her patient for two years. She's really sweet and dedicated with her job. She makes sure the patients are healthy.
About Dr. Ramona Rajapakse, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952336596
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Rajapakse works at
