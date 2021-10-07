See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Parker, CO
Dr. Ramona Rodriguez, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (18)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramona Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Ramona Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at Timberview Clinic At Parker in Parker, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Timberview Clinic At Parker
    9403 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 300TVW, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 269-4410
  2. 2
    Timberview Clinic at Parker
    9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 200, Parker, CO 80138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 269-4410

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cough
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Cough
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cough
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Dr. Rodriguez has been my primary care for a few years now and she is so incredibly kind and really does listen to you the patient. Never makes you feel like your concerns are being dismissed. It was a great gift to be referred to her by my former OBGYN.
    Annette Chantel — Oct 07, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Ramona Rodriguez, MD
    About Dr. Ramona Rodriguez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598850968
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wayne State U/Detroit Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at Timberview Clinic At Parker in Parker, CO. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

