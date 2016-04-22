Overview

Dr. Ramona Zak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Zak works at Loyola Center for Health At Park Ridge in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Norridge, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.