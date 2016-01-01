Dr. Menor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramonchito Menor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramonchito Menor, MD
Dr. Ramonchito Menor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Menor's Office Locations
Ramonchito P Menor Mddr Paqulayan-su245 W Cherry Ave, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-7980
- 2 198 W Cherry Ave Unit A, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-7980
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ramonchito Menor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942385505
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menor speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Menor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.