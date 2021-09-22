Overview

Dr. Ramprasad Dandillaya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Dandillaya works at Atelier Health in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.