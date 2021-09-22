Dr. Ramprasad Dandillaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dandillaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramprasad Dandillaya, MD
Dr. Ramprasad Dandillaya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Samy Sharobeem MD Inc.150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 150, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 854-4995
- 2 23150 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 370-4558
- 3 4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 790, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 370-4558
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He's a very good physician, office staff accommodating; however, be prepared to pay a yearly "concierge fee". Waited a year before informing me if I wanted to continue with him. I'm looking for a new physician.
About Dr. Ramprasad Dandillaya, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UCLA Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Dandillaya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dandillaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dandillaya has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dandillaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dandillaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dandillaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dandillaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dandillaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.