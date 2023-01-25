See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Ramsey J Choucair, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (27)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ramsey J Choucair, MD

Dr. Ramsey J Choucair, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Shriners Hosp/Mass Genl/Harvard

Dr. Choucair works at Hamra and Choucair Mds PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Choucair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Lane Surgery Center
    9301 N Central Expy Ste 551, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 754-9001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Eyelid Surgery
Rhinoseptoplasty
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Eyelid Surgery
Rhinoseptoplasty

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 25, 2023
Dr. Choucair puts me at ease, he is kind and truthful. He is very honest about managing expectations and is careful not to do "too much". His careful, conservative approach makes me trust him completely and I am happy with what we have done. You can tell that he is building long relationships-- not just trying to do procedures and make money.
KRL — Jan 25, 2023
About Dr. Ramsey J Choucair, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083661557
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Shriners Hosp/Mass Genl/Harvard
Residency
  • Ohio State University
Internship
  • University Hospital - St Paul
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ramsey J Choucair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choucair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Choucair has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Choucair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Choucair works at Hamra and Choucair Mds PA in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Choucair’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Choucair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choucair.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choucair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choucair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

