Dr. Ramsey Markus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramsey Markus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ramsey Markus, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1977 Butler Blvd Ste E6.200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6131
-
2
Westside Dermatology Pllc4740 44th Ave SW Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions (206) 937-8954
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markus?
I saw Dr. Markus for treatment of several severe burns from a board-certified dermatologist who had no business treating anyone. He was able to fix all of the burns, returning me to a pre-injured state, and likely saving my vision, as one wound was close to my eye. Dr. Markus then became my dermatologist for everything, from botulism toxin injections (can't use brand names here), to CO2 lasers, to my medical mole checks. I cannot recommend him highly enough. He has such integrity, something that is missing from a lot of his peers. He watched my moles, rather than biopsying benign nevi, which is the mark of a real professional. Elsewhere, I have encountered really unethical people just looking to accumulate billable procedures. He is simply the best of the best.
About Dr. Ramsey Markus, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1326130337
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markus has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Markus speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Markus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.