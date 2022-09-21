See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Ramsey Markus, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ramsey Markus, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.

They frequently treat conditions like Tinea Versicolor, Rash and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1977 Butler Blvd Ste E6.200, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-6131
  2. 2
    Westside Dermatology Pllc
    4740 44th Ave SW Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 937-8954

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Katie McCall — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Ramsey Markus, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1326130337
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramsey Markus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Markus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markus has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Rash and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Markus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

