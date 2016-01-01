Dr. Ramsey Nassar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramsey Nassar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramsey Nassar, MD
Dr. Ramsey Nassar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nassar works at
Dr. Nassar's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana6400 Dutchmans Pkwy # 80, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 306-9349
-
2
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana608 Chamberlin Ave, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 306-9350
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nassar?
About Dr. Ramsey Nassar, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003810938
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Atlantic Medical Center|Atlantic Medical Center|Atlanticare Regional Medical Center|Hanaman Medical College|Atlanticare Regional Medical Center|Hanaman Medical College
- Medical College Of Ohio|Medical College Of Ohio|Riverside Hospital|Univ Hosp|Riverside Hospital|Univ Hosp
- University Of Damascus
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nassar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nassar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nassar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nassar works at
Dr. Nassar has seen patients for Gout, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nassar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nassar speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nassar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nassar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nassar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nassar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.