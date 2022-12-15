Dr. Ramsey Pevsner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pevsner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramsey Pevsner, DO
Overview of Dr. Ramsey Pevsner, DO
Dr. Ramsey Pevsner, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Pevsner works at
Dr. Pevsner's Office Locations
Mind Body Psychology Services, LLC.7469 Nw 4th St, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 792-0772Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pevsner takes the time to help get my life back on track. I don't feel rushed. Meds, labs and input from someone that cares about my wellbeing has been crucial. I thank the universe regularly for Dr. P.
About Dr. Ramsey Pevsner, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1841223559
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pevsner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pevsner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pevsner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pevsner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pevsner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pevsner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pevsner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.