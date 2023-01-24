Overview

Dr. Ramsey Shehab, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Shehab works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI, Royal Oak, MI, Bloomfield Hills, MI and Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.