Dr. Ramsey Shehab, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramsey Shehab, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 680-6078Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine690 Amsterdam St, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 651-1910
Henry Ford Medical Center - Royal Oak110 E 2nd St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 546-2110
Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 319-6210
Henry Ford Walk-In Clinic19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8241MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shehab was attentive and answered my questions. Never persuading me one way, or another of what procedure is best, giving me options. There was no doubt in my mind I was in good hands and made the right decision with Dr Shehab.
About Dr. Ramsey Shehab, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shehab has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shehab accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shehab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shehab speaks Arabic.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Shehab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shehab.
