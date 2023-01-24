See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Troy, MI
Dr. Ramsey Shehab, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (105)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ramsey Shehab, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Shehab works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI, Royal Oak, MI, Bloomfield Hills, MI and Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy
    2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 680-6078
    Monday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine
    690 Amsterdam St, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 651-1910
  3. 3
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Royal Oak
    110 E 2nd St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 546-2110
  4. 4
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Bloomfield Township
    1961 S Telegraph Rd, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 319-6210
  5. 5
    Henry Ford Walk-In Clinic
    19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 982-8241
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shehab?

    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr Shehab was attentive and answered my questions. Never persuading me one way, or another of what procedure is best, giving me options. There was no doubt in my mind I was in good hands and made the right decision with Dr Shehab.
    Anonymous — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Ramsey Shehab, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1730264185
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramsey Shehab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shehab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shehab has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shehab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Shehab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shehab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shehab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shehab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

