Dr. Ramsey Ulrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramsey Ulrich, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramsey Ulrich, MD
Dr. Ramsey Ulrich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Ulrich works at
Dr. Ulrich's Office Locations
2601 E. Main St (Ventura)2601 E Main St # 100, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 585-5562Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2601 E. Main St (Ventura)2601 E Main St # 100, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 585-5562
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ulrich?
Dr Ulrich really took his time to explain things to me and go over my options.he took a whole approach and made sure to ask about my home life, activities, food habits. He offered great solutions.
About Dr. Ramsey Ulrich, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215091293
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ulrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulrich works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulrich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.