Dr. Ramsey Umar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramsey Umar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Digestive Disease Consultants PC6020 E Arbor Ave Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 264-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Umar is very thorough in explaining medical conditions and procedures to me.Has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Ramsey Umar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134202500
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
