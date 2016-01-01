Dr. Ramsing Pardeshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardeshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramsing Pardeshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Pardeshi Physician PC372 S Oyster Bay Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 822-1690
- 2 71 N Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 967-7091
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Pardeshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pardeshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pardeshi has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pardeshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
