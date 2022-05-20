Dr. Ramteen Rezai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramteen Rezai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramteen Rezai, MD
Dr. Ramteen Rezai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rezai's Office Locations
Tak Center for Mental Health1069 Central St, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 728-4957
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
60 yr old female with mental health issues. I moved so needed to find a psychiatrist. I have new hope because this provider changed my diagnosis and is switching up my meds. Getting off a couple controlled substances and one antidepressant. I feel less exhausted and the brain fog has lifted. Trying a new class of drugs. Now I'm seeing the NP for med. management and she sends everything to Dr. Rezai to sign off on. The front desk staff is attentive and thorough. I often get calls, voicemails and texts to keep me informed. Amazingly thorough.
About Dr. Ramteen Rezai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1376890590
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rezai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rezai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rezai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rezai has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rezai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.