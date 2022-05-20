Overview of Dr. Ramteen Rezai, MD

Dr. Ramteen Rezai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leominster, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rezai works at Tak Center for Mental Health in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.