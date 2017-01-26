Overview

Dr. Ramtin Agah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Agah works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.