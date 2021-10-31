Dr. Ramtin Anousheh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anousheh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramtin Anousheh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramtin Anousheh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Norton Eacrett & Associates Physical Therapy PC2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 102, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 600-4265
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I think about your excellent care whenever I talk with family and friends about my health. I feel fortunate that Dr. Ribaudo brought you into my life. When Dr. Ribaudo heard my heart murmur, she didn’t simply make a general referral to “Cardiology.” She identified a colleague she respected as “the best in the state at least.” Moreover, she emphasized to me, “wait for him if he’s booked, and make sure you see him.” I expected medical expertise. I got so much more. As the leader of my critical care team, you gave me not only a treatment plan but also clear, compassionate, honest communication. Moreover, you acted as my advocate with the excellent medical professions you identified to assist in my care. Through it all, you’ve made me feel like you’re my calm, brilliant, determined partner guiding me through an unknown and terrifying landscape. I’m blessed to have you by my side. Thank you. My family thanks you. My friends thank you.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1912162199
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Interventional Cardiology
