Dr. Ramtin Anousheh, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramtin Anousheh, MD

Dr. Ramtin Anousheh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They completed their fellowship with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Dr. Anousheh works at Burbank - Primary & Specialty Care in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anousheh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Eacrett & Associates Physical Therapy PC
    2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 102, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 600-4265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Hypertension
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Heart Palpitations

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 31, 2021
    I think about your excellent care whenever I talk with family and friends about my health. I feel fortunate that Dr. Ribaudo brought you into my life. When Dr. Ribaudo heard my heart murmur, she didn’t simply make a general referral to “Cardiology.” She identified a colleague she respected as “the best in the state at least.” Moreover, she emphasized to me, “wait for him if he’s booked, and make sure you see him.” I expected medical expertise. I got so much more. As the leader of my critical care team, you gave me not only a treatment plan but also clear, compassionate, honest communication. Moreover, you acted as my advocate with the excellent medical professions you identified to assist in my care. Through it all, you’ve made me feel like you’re my calm, brilliant, determined partner guiding me through an unknown and terrifying landscape. I’m blessed to have you by my side. Thank you. My family thanks you. My friends thank you.
    Jeryl Gallien — Oct 31, 2021
    About Dr. Ramtin Anousheh, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1912162199
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
    Fellowship
    • Interventional Cardiology
    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramtin Anousheh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anousheh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anousheh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anousheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anousheh works at Burbank - Primary & Specialty Care in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Anousheh’s profile.

    Dr. Anousheh has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anousheh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anousheh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anousheh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anousheh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anousheh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

