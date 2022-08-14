Overview of Dr. Ramu Thiagarajan, MD

Dr. Ramu Thiagarajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Exeter, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Thiagarajan works at Kaweah Delta Exeter Health Clinic in Exeter, CA with other offices in Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.