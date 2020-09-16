Dr. Ramulu Eligeti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eligeti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramulu Eligeti, MD
Overview
Dr. Ramulu Eligeti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Osmania University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
2111 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471
Directions
(352) 423-7805
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
17th Street1609 SW 17th St Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 574-6828
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eligeti discovered I had blocked arteries which led to having a quadruple bypass surgery. He saved my life. He is not only good, he is the best heart doctor you could find.
About Dr. Ramulu Eligeti, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1922082759
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart And Lung Center
- HELENE FULD MEDICAL CENTER
- Osmania University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eligeti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eligeti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eligeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eligeti has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eligeti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eligeti speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eligeti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eligeti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eligeti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eligeti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.