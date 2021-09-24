Dr. Ramulu Samudrala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samudrala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramulu Samudrala, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramulu Samudrala, MD
Dr. Ramulu Samudrala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Samudrala's Office Locations
Faquir Muhammud MD Inc.11155 Dunn Rd Ste 206E, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 355-7880
Ramulu Samudrala MD PC11125 Dunn Rd Ste 311, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 355-7880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
really like and trust this Dr and he deserves 5 stars but he only gets 3 because his medical assistant/office receptionist is rude as hell and for this reason I won't be back. She needs to know that his patients are paying her salary and should be treated with respect. Her mouth is smart and she's rude and snippy for no reason at all. When a person isn't well this is the last thing they need
About Dr. Ramulu Samudrala, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samudrala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samudrala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samudrala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samudrala has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samudrala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samudrala speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Samudrala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samudrala.
