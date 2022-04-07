Overview

Dr. Ramy Ayad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Ayad works at Cardiology Consultants of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Red Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.