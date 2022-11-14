Overview

Dr. Ramy Doss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.