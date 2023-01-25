Dr. Ramy Eid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramy Eid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Lebanese University, faculty of medical sciences and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc13700 St Francis Blvd Ste 505, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 453-9667MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc201 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 453-9670
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Turned 50 and had to have the dreaded colonoscopy. The office staff who scheduled me were kind and patient. The nurses at the Wadsworth location were AWESOME. Kind, compassionate, and very good at finding veins in dehydrated patients. Procedure was explained and discharge instructions (complete with images) were clear.
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1144217050
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Lebanese University
- Lebanese University, faculty of medical sciences
