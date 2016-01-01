Dr. Ramy Fayad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fayad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramy Fayad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ramy Fayad, MD
Dr. Ramy Fayad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Fayad works at
Dr. Fayad's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Consultants of Northwest Ohio Inc.2109 Hughes Dr Ste 920, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 479-2650
-
2
Bunge Abu-hamdan & Boxwell506 van Buren St, Fostoria, OH 44830 Directions (419) 436-6685
-
3
Promedica Toledo Hospital2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 479-2650
-
4
Promedica Physicians Family501 Van Buren St Ste 203, Fostoria, OH 44830 Directions (419) 479-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fayad?
About Dr. Ramy Fayad, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316069412
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fayad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fayad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fayad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fayad works at
Dr. Fayad has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Secondary Renovascular Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fayad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fayad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fayad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fayad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fayad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.