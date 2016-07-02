See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Ramy Hanna, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (11)
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramy Hanna, MD

Dr. Ramy Hanna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tanta Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Hanna works at Richmond Internal Medicine Group PC in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanna's Office Locations

    Richmond Internal Medicine Group PC
    800 Manor Rd Ste 4, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 556-1972
    Richmond Internal Medicine Group
    1551 Richmond Rd Ste 2B, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-6800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Familial Hypercholesterolemia

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 02, 2016
    staten island, ny — Jul 02, 2016
    About Dr. Ramy Hanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1366405763
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tanta Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanna works at Richmond Internal Medicine Group PC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hanna’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

