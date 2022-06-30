See All Neurologists in Covington, LA
Dr. Ramy El Khoury, MD

Neurology
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramy El Khoury, MD

Dr. Ramy El Khoury, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. 

Dr. El Khoury works at Neuro Care of Louisiana in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Dr. El Khoury's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuro Care of Louisiana
    5001 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste D6, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 444-7786

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Very caring and knowledgeable
    Anonymous — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Ramy El Khoury, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124380647
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramy El Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El Khoury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El Khoury works at Neuro Care of Louisiana in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. El Khoury’s profile.

    Dr. El Khoury has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El Khoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. El Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El Khoury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

