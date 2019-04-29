Overview of Dr. Ramy Kurdi, DO

Dr. Ramy Kurdi, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region, Memorial Healthcare and Sparrow Clinton Hospital.



Dr. Kurdi works at McLaren Bay Region Orthopedic Surgery in Bay City, MI with other offices in Owosso, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.