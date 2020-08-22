Overview of Dr. Ramy Rizkalla, MD

Dr. Ramy Rizkalla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Rizkalla works at Eye Health Servicesinc. in East Weymouth, MA with other offices in Quincy, MA, Pembroke, MA and Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.