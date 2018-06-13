Dr. Ramya Lotano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramya Lotano, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramya Lotano, MD
Dr. Ramya Lotano, MD is a Pulmonologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Lotano works at
Dr. Lotano's Office Locations
-
1
Cooper Pulmonary at Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste K Bldg 1K, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
-
2
Cooper Nephrology at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 3, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lotano?
She was very through and pleasant.
About Dr. Ramya Lotano, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English, Sinhala and Sinhala
- Female
- 1780766410
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lotano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lotano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lotano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lotano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lotano works at
Dr. Lotano has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lotano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lotano speaks Sinhala and Sinhala.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.