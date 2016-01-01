Overview of Dr. Ramya Malchira, MD

Dr. Ramya Malchira, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Malchira works at Dr. Michael Shye, MD in Valencia, CA with other offices in Porter Ranch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.