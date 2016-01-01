Overview of Dr. Ramya Ramakrishnan, MD

Dr. Ramya Ramakrishnan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ramakrishnan works at Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.