Dr. Ramya Varadarajan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramya Varadarajan, MD
Dr. Ramya Varadarajan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Varadarajan's Office Locations
Regional Hematology and Oncology P A4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2400, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 645-3300
Radiation Oncologists PA111 W High St Ste 104, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 392-5566
Christiana Care Health Services Inc.1011 W Baltimore Pike Ste 307, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 869-1455
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vera is excellent!! She cares about her patients and has a great team! So grateful to all of them while being treated for breast cancer.
About Dr. Ramya Varadarajan, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1144450271
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHINGLEPUT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
