Overview of Dr. Ramzi Alkass, MD

Dr. Ramzi Alkass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.