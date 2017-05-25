Dr. Ramzi Alkass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramzi Alkass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkass' Office Locations
- 1 117 Albany Tpke Fl 2, Canton, CT 06019 Directions (860) 658-8795
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alkass is the best GYN I have ever encountered. He is more than just a great clinician, he also takes the time to get it right, making sure you understand and are comfortable with whatever needs to be done. He is truly what every Dr. should aspire to.
About Dr. Ramzi Alkass, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alkass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alkass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.