Dr. Ramzi Khalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramzi Khalil, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kittanning, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Acmh Hospital and Allegheny General Hospital.
Cardiology Associates1 Nolte Dr Ste 140, Kittanning, PA 16201 Directions (724) 548-4047
AGH Cardiovascular Institute995 Beaver Grade Rd Ste B2, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 264-9500
Allegheny General Hospital100 Parkview Dr Ste 2, Kittanning, PA 16201 Directions (724) 543-3663
- Acmh Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
Took Excellent care of my father-in-law. Highly recommend this specialist.
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1790777829
- American University Of Beirut
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalil speaks Arabic and French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
