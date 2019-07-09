Dr. Ramzi Younis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramzi Younis, MD
Overview of Dr. Ramzi Younis, MD
Dr. Ramzi Younis, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Younis' Office Locations
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute-anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital900 NW 17th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 326-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UHealth at Kendall8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-4960
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was incredible. Dr. Younis' staff was super attentive. He was knowledgeable and had amazing bedside manner. I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Ramzi Younis, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1427071802
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Younis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Younis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Younis has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Younis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Younis speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Younis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Younis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Younis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.