Overview of Dr. Ramzieh Azmeh, MD

Dr. Ramzieh Azmeh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Azmeh works at Kettering Pediatric & Family Care in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.