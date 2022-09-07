Dr. Ran Bang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ran Bang, MD
Dr. Ran Bang, MD is a Dermatologist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston.
Uptown Dermatology8016 Constitution Pl Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 508-4309Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Self Pay
Dr. Ran Bang and his staff at Uptown Dermatology, provided me with an exceptional level of care. Dr. Bang also went above and beyond, with detailed explanations regarding my medical condition. He even scheduled my surgery only 3 days after I received the biopsy results. I am thankful for his accurate diagnosis and for being compassionate, empathetic, easy to talk to, that is what truly makes him special. In our experience, doctors are lacking the “compassion” training in medical school, which is necessary when caring for patients. This is what I appreciate about Dr. Bang. His encouragement to his patients minimizes the additional pain patients and loved ones suffer when we do not have the ability to connect with our health care professionals. I have confidence in the skill of Dr. Bang and his staff at Uptown Dermatology. I highly recommend him to anyone looking for the best dermatologist specialists in town.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1194731893
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
Dr. Bang accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.