Dr. Ran Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Ran Kim, MD
Dr. Ran Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Bay Area Colon & Rectal Surgeons365 Lennon Ln Ste 290, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 274-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a stapled hémorroïdectomy. Dr is an expert in the matter, he’s an amezing Dr very cautious and very responsive. I was able to reach out to him anytime after my surgery. I 100%recommend Dr Kim.
About Dr. Ran Kim, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.