Overview of Dr. Ran Kim, MD

Dr. Ran Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at BAY AREA COLON AND RECTAL SURGEONS in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.