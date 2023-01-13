Dr. Ran Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ran Rubinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ran Rubinstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They completed their residency with New Jersey Medical School|Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery: New Jersey Medical School|Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School|University Hospital-Umdnj
Ear, Nose, and Throat200 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
The doctor and staff are superb
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Hebrew
- 1477536654
- New Jersey Medical School|Otolaryngology, Head &amp; Neck Surgery: New Jersey Medical School|Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School|University Hospital-Umdnj
- Umdnj- New Jersey Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Rubinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubinstein has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubinstein speaks Hebrew.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.
