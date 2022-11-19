Overview of Dr. Ran Vijai Singh, MD

Dr. Ran Vijai Singh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MLN Med Coll-Allahabad U and is affiliated with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Neurosurgical Associates in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.