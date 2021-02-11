Dr. Ran Xie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ran Xie, MD
Overview of Dr. Ran Xie, MD
Dr. Ran Xie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Jesse Sadikman MD LLC121 Congressional Ln Ste 402, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 816-2080
All About Woman Obgyn5824 HUBBARD DR, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 816-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr . Xie and Her Staff is helpful, knowledgeable ,courteous and nice. Office is clean with a pleasant atmosphere. The Doctor is down to earth, honest , and very straightforward. You will leave the office feeling like you are part of their family and that they care about you.Dr. Xie is a wonderful doctor always available for you 24/7 when you need her . She Always Down to earth for her patients no matter what time or what the case is .I will always be Thankful with her for bring my bundle of joy to this earth safe and Healthy
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
Dr. Xie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xie has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xie speaks Mandarin.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Xie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xie.
