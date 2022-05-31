Dr. Rana Abusoufeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abusoufeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rana Abusoufeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rana Abusoufeh, MD
Dr. Rana Abusoufeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Abusoufeh's Office Locations
Office742 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 943-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On time! Staff very friendly n caring.
About Dr. Rana Abusoufeh, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1477997492
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology Fellowship
- Case Western Reserve University, Neurology
- Jordan Red Crescent Hospital
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Dr. Abusoufeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abusoufeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Abusoufeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abusoufeh.
